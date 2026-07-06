European Soccer Authority Seethes over FIFA Suspending Folarin Balogun’s Red Card

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the governing soccer body in Europe, expressed “disbelief” on Monday over FIFA’s decision to suspend the questionable red card issued against U.S. team striker Folarin Balogun.

Despite Balogun’s case not being the first time that a red card penalty is overturned by FIFA, UEFA claimed that the decision “crossed a red line” in the world of soccer. In reality, Portugal, a UEFA member, has benefited from a similar ruling in the past.

Balogun received a questionable red card last week during the United States’ match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup’s round of 32 after the U.S. team member inadvertently stepped on the ankle of a Bosnian player. FIFA overturned the red card penalty over the weekend, allowing Balogun to participate in Monday’s upcoming World Cup round of 16 match between the U.S. and Belgium.

UEFA released a statement on the early morning hours of Monday claiming that the decision — which is reportedly in line with FIFA’s own disciplinary code — crossed a red line. The organization stated that soccer, like any other sports, “relies on rules, which are the basis for fair, honest and transparent competition.”

“Sometimes rules are open to interpretation. In this case not,” UEFA asserted.

The statement continued:

A minimum automatic suspension of one match following a red card is not a discretionary option and does not require the decision of a competent body to be enacted. It is a principle embedded in regulations, which cannot be made subject to exceptions, let alone in the middle of a tournament where several other players have been in the same situation and regularly served their suspension. When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined. Equally, such decision creates a precedent in the ongoing tournament, where similar situations will now require an equal treatment, to the detriment of the competition. Football is the most loved sport in the world because it is a beautiful game and is trusted because it is played everywhere with the same laws. A tournament is never a pure standalone and, if the tournament in question is the World Cup, it has the power to drive positive or negative consequences on the game as a whole. We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible, and unjustifiable decision.

Despite UEFA’s claims that the ruling favorable to Balogun is “unprecedented,” overturning a red card penalty is not without precedent.

Portugal’s world-renowned soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo received a red card in November during Portugal’s World Cup qualifier matches that came with a three-match ban — a penalty he received after elbowing Irish player Dara O’Shea in the back.

At the time, FIFA, invoking Article 27 of its own disciplinary code, deferred two of those games to a one-year probation period. The ruling not just allowed Ronaldo to play for his country’s opening World Cup matches last month — which he would have missed otherwise — it also left a precedent now used for Balogun’s case. The Portuguese Football Federation, Portugal’s governing soccer authority and the team who benefited from the ruling favorable to Ronaldo, is a member of UEFA.

The United States and Belgium are set to face each other off on Monday evening at the Seattle Stadium at 08:00 p.m. (EST). Over the past days, overturning the questionable red card penalty against Balogun and allowing the star player to participate in Monday’s match became a priority for the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Sources reportedly affirmed to the New York Post over the weekend that the U.S. soccer team was willing to bring the issue all the way to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), a top global judiciary for athletic disputes. The Royal Belgian Football Association, Belgium’s soccer authority, expressed to be “astonished” at FIFA’s ruling favorable to Balogun.

President Donald Trump celebrated overturning of the red card against Balogun in a brief post on his website Truth Social that read, “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

As Breitbart News reported on Sunday, the news of Balogun being cleared to play in the upcoming match against Belgium was met with joy and celebration from American soccer fans — but at the same time with lamentation and outrage from leftists. Similar outrage among European soccer fans was reported over the weekend.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.