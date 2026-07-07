Argentina secured a 3-2 victory over Egypt in the World Cup on Tuesday, with many critics accusing FIFA of rigging the game after referees disallowed a goal from Egypt due to a highly questionable call.

Egypt had an incredibly strong start against the favored Argentina when the team secured a 2-0 lead with an impressive goal from Mostafa Ziko following a pass from Mo Salah at the 58-minute mark. However, the moment of victory took dark turn when video-assisted replay (VAR) appeared to show Egypt’s Marwan Attia getting entangled with Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez on the whole other side of the pitch. Following a review, the refs retroactively ruled that a foul had taken place and Egypt’s goal was rescinded.

Argentina would go on to defeat Egypt 3-2 with a goal in stoppage time.

Commentators and just general viewers were stunned by the call, highlighting it as yet another abuse of VAR that seems to favor one side.

“A hundred yards away, someone stepping on someone’s toe, is not why VAR was brought into the game. We’ve gotten to a point now where it’s reaching far beyond the powers that it should have,” said Fox broadcaster Rob Green. “The referee saw the tackle, decided not to give it, and then Egypt, with a brilliant breakaway goal, have been denied a two-goal cushion.

Rob Green: “A hundred yards away, someone stepping on someone’s toe, is not why VAR was brought into the game. We’ve gotten to a point now where it’s reaching far beyond the powers that it should have. The referee saw the tackle, decided not to give it…” [image or embed] — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing.bsky.social) July 7, 2026 at 10:43 AM

“It’s clear that this tournament has been fixed.” Egypt‘s Mostafa Zico said after the game.

“I will say what’s on my mind regardless of the consequence, this was clearly a rigged match and the whole world saw it” said Egypt coach Hossam Hassan. “And I want to say one more thing, if they want Argentina to win so bad, why call everyone to come and participate?”