Immigrant Truck Driver Admitted Under Biden ‘Diversity Lottery’ Allegedly Kills College Soccer Star

An Uzbek truck driver admitted into the United States under a “diversity lottery” program during the Biden Administration is accused of killing a 21-year-old soccer star in Ohio.

The Uzbek truck driver spoke no English.

Bekhzod Asrarov, 42, stands accused of ramming into the back of a vehicle on Interstate 71 in Ohio, which caused the death of

Tobias “Toby” Forsythe, a star goalie at the University of Massachusetts.

Asarov, who holds a state-issued Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) despite speaking no English, attempted to destroy the dash cam on his vehicle when state troopers arrived on the scene, sources tell Fox News.

In addition, sources claim the Uzbek attempted to destroy his three phones and a logging device.

Asarov was admitted into the US under the diversity lottery in 2024.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy took to X to illustrate the dangers of welcoming immigrants and employing them as truck drivers when they cannot read road signs.

“We cannot let truckers like Asrarov, who can’t read our road signs or speak to law enforcement, drive 80,000-pound rigs on America’s highways,” Duffy wrote.

UMass Lowell Athletic Director Lynn Coutts expressed grief over the death of Forsythe.

“Our entire athletics department is heartbroken by Toby’s passing,” said Coutts.

“Although Toby’s time as a River Hawk was cut far too short, he left a meaningful impact and will always be remembered as a cherished member of our UMass Lowell family.”

Forsythe joined UMass Lowell in 2026. An economics major, Forsythe had played the previous two years at Ashland University and Shawnee State.

The tragedy that claimed Forsythe’s life is not the only incident involving an immigrant operating a vehicle. Recently, a Haitian immigrant, whom authorities claim remained in the US despite being ordered to leave, was charged in the death of a Pennsylvania State Trooper who was conducting a roadside vehicle inspection.