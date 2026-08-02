REPORT: School Officials Charged Over Alleged Trans Wrestler Assault Caught on Video

Two Washington school officials were charged this week with failing to alert authorities after a high school wrestler reported that her transgender opponent sexually assaulted her during a match, according to a report.

Rogers High School principal Jason Smith and athletic coordinator Peter Collins were charged July 21 in Pierce County District Court with a gross misdemeanor for failing to comply with Washington’s mandatory reporting law, The News Tribune reported.

Smith, 55, and Collins, 49, are accused of sitting on the allegation for 55 days. Neither man went to law enforcement or the Department of Children, Youth and Families before Jan. 30, charging documents say. Under RCW 26.44.030, professional school personnel must file a report within 48 hours of getting a credible account of abuse.

The alleged assault happened Dec. 6, 2025, during a match at Emerald Ridge High School in South Hill.

Smith’s defense attorney, Michael Stewart, defended his client’s record.

“Smith has been a beloved and award-winning educator for more than 30 years,” Stewart told the outlet.

Collins’ defense attorney, Brett Purtzer, declined to comment on the allegations. An arraignment was set for Aug. 3, and both men waived their right to appear.

Kallie Keeler, a Rogers High School sophomore, was 15 when she took the mat that day. She says officials directed her to wrestle a 190-pound opponent without telling her he was a biological male. A few minutes into the bout, Keeler found herself face down with her opponent’s fingers pressed into her, according to unDivided, the outlet that first reported the case in February.

Two wrestling coaches who reviewed video of the match told unDivided the contact did not resemble a legal wrestling move. One coach with 39 years of experience said there was no reason for the opponent to put his arm between Keeler’s legs and that it looked intentional. A female coach agreed, saying the move is not common “unless you’re doing it intentionally.”

Keeler’s family emailed her coach two days after the match. They say they never heard back. The charges drew a wave of reaction online, including from commenters who argued the officials were not the only ones who should be facing a courtroom.

Another argued the wrestler should be barred from future competition.

A third framed the charges as a rare instance of accountability.

Keeler and her mother sued the Puyallup School District, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, and state education officials in June, alleging Title IX violations.

The accused wrestler faced no charges. He withdrew from the girls’ state tournament in February. Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett explained in a June 5 memo that the allegations could not be proved beyond a reasonable doubt.