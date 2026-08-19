Ex-Wimbledon Finalist Nick Kyrgios Suspended After Positive Cocaine Test

Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios revealed Wednesday he had tested positive for cocaine and is provisionally suspended from tennis as a result.

The BBC reports the Australian submitted a sample in Spain during the Mallorca Open on 22 June that was later found to contain benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.

The former world number 13 is now sidelined until a date to be determined.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency said Kyrgios could appeal against the provisional suspension “but has not done so to date.”

“I wanted you to hear this from me first. I recently failed a drug test in Mallorca after testing positive for cocaine,” Kyrgios posted on Instagram.

“I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it,” he continued.

“I’m sorry to my fans, my family, my sponsors and everyone close to me. Above all, I’m sorry to the kids who follow me. I know the example this sets and I’m deeply disappointed in myself.”

Under the suspension, Kyrgios cannot play, coach at or attend Grand Slams or any events sanctioned by the men’s and women’s tennis tours pending the outcome of a tribunal.

The 31-year-old has played just four singles matches this season, having struggled with knee and wrist injuries in recent years.

He last played in the men’s doubles at Wimbledon where he and partner Alexander Bublik lost in the first round.

Kyrgios has spoken publicly about his struggles with mental health, telling the BBC in 2022 he struggled with alcohol and drug abuse, as well as depression and self-harm.

Kyrgios previously opened up about his depression in 2020, saying he had been in a dark place while on tour.