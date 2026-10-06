NFL Referees Association to Challenge Officials’ Suspensions

The union representing the NFL’s officials will not take the recent suspensions levied against its members lying down.

On Tuesday, the NFL Referees Association (NFLRA) announced that it will meet with the league to discuss disciplinary standards, as well as with the NFL Players’ Association.

“NFL officials have a responsibility to conduct themselves professionally on the field, and the actions in these incidents fell short of that standard,” NFLRA Executive Director Scott Green said in a statement. “Accountability matters, but that should not result in discipline that is excessive or inconsistent with established precedent.”

Specifically, Green is referring to the suspensions the league handed down to officials Jeff Seeman and Adrian Hill. Seeman received a two-game suspension after being caught on camera cursing out Cardinals star tight end, Trey McBride.

Hill was suspended for one game after angrily snapping at Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson following an incidental contact.

“Officials are routinely subjected to highly charged interactions and, at times, verbal abuse from players and coaches,” Green said. “While that never excuses misconduct by an official, it shouldn’t be dismissed as simply part of the game. The League expects the highest level of professionalism from its officials, and it should demand the same from everyone on the field.”

The NFL described the two referees’ actions as “unprofessional conduct.”

“This kind of behavior from an official towards a player is unacceptable,” NFLPA Executive Director JC Tretter said of Seeman’s profane conduct towards McBride. “Players are consistently held accountable when the roles are reversed. We expect the NFL to hold officials to the same standard.”

Despite Tretter’s criticism, the head of NFL officials seems determined to make sure players and coaches are held to the same standard as referees.

“We will defend the principle that discipline must be fair, consistent and proportionate,” Green said. “Holding officials accountable while ignoring or minimizing the conduct directed at them is neither fair nor an effective way to address this issue.”