Jim Nantz Breaks Silence on Tony Romo’s Abrupt CBS Departure and Broadcasting Future

CBS’s lead play-by-play man unexpectedly lost his longtime broadcasting partner when Tony Romo was first suspended. He was eventually let go by CBS after his July arrest for operating a vehicle while under the influence.

Now, for the first time, Nantz is speaking out on the issue.

“I don’t know if it’s calling games or being in studio, but he’s got a lot of talent,” Nantz said on the latest edition of the Traina Thoughts podcast. “He’s got a lot of people who like him, and he’s a star. He’s got a personality that’s different, and that’s a good thing. He’s a bigger-than-life personality.”

Nantz added, “And I don’t know where Tony’s head is on that right now, so I’m not going to speculate, but I think that you’re asking me: ‘Will he ever work again in the business?’ I think there will be plenty of opportunity for that because he’s got game.”

Romo and Nantz worked together at CBS for nine years.

CBS replaced Romo temporarily, then permanently, with future NFL Hall of Famer JJ Watt.

Romo had $72 million remaining on his contract with CBS. While the network hasn’t released exact numbers, it’s believed it paid its former star most of that sum before announcing their mutual parting of ways on October 2.

Nantz did not defend Romo’s admitted bad decision to drive under the influence and stressed he had no role in his partner’s ouster. Still, he expressed optimism about his ability to bounce back.

“I know the support system he has at home, and I look forward to Tony coming through this — and he will,” said Nantz.

“We’ll be friends forever.”