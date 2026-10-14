Oregon High School Coach Fired After Humiliating Rival with Untimely Onside Kicks

An Oregon high school football coach was fired this month after he let his team run up the score against an opponent and ordered two onside kicks in the first half.

School officials of Marist Catholic High School in Eugene, Oregon, apparently felt that the coach was being too aggressive and confirmed that coach Zach LoBoy was fired last week after running up the school in an October 9 game against Cottage Grove High, the New York Post reported.

The coach was already leading 57-0 when he ordered two onside kicks, and the team gained several more points until the game was called at halftime because the 63-0 score was so lopsided.

Marist Principal Bob Fraley told parents in an email that the school “made the decision to remove Zach Loboy from his position as Head Varsity Football Coach, effective immediately.”

“Following Friday’s game against Cottage Grove, we determined that a change in leadership was necessary to reflect our school’s mission and values,” the principal added.

“We recognize that a coaching change in the middle of a season can be difficult for players and families,” Fraley continued. “We appreciate your understanding, support, and prayers as we navigate this transition. Thank you for your continued commitment to Marist and our student athletes.”

A video posted online shows one of the onside kick attempts with 1:47 remaining in the second quarter.

The first attempt failed when the ball went out of bounds, but a second one succeeded, according to reports.

A look at the teams showed that they were clearly mismatched. Marist had a full set of backup players, while Cottage Grove barely had enough to field, and Cottage Grove’s record is extremely poor.

Marist won the Oregon Class 4A state championship in 2024, is 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the Sky-Em League. Meanwhile, Cottage Grove sits at 1-5, with a combined losing record of 206-36. The team even lost 105-0 in a previous season.

Assistant coach Jake Lowther will now lead Marist, the school says.

“We are confident that Jake will provide the leadership and guidance our student-athletes need,” Fraley told parents. “Our priority is to support our players, maintain a positive team environment, and help the team finish the season strong.”

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