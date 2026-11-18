Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell’s mom, April Moore, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit over the death of Keelon’s sister, Kierston.

In her lawsuit, April Moore alleges that Marriott-owned AC Hotel in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, is liable for not responding properly to the medical emergency that eventually claimed Kierston’s life, according to the New York Post.

Kierston reportedly suffered from abdominal discomfort and irregularities in sleep and eating ahead of being found unresponsive in her hotel room on June 3. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

The hotel chain denies the claims and says there is no evidence of negligence.

But April Moore claims that when she found her daughter unresponsive, the hotel staff did not have an AED, nor did they move to help in the emergency.

“The hotel never, ever, ever brings an AED, which my experts say would have saved Kierston at that point. This being a ‘fancy hotel,’ this being a hotel under the Marriott brand, you would expect that certain hotels have the proper equipment, emergency or otherwise, to take care of its guests,” Moore’s attorney, Derrick Mills, said, “… Not only did they not have an AED, but they also weren’t trained on proper CPR, and they literally frustrated April’s efforts in trying to revive her daughter.”

Mills added, “So, you imagine trying to save your daughter or save your loved one, and in addition to not having the proper equipment, the hotel frustrates those efforts by interrupting April as she’s trying to perform life-saving measures.”

Moore is demanding a jury trial and wants to hold the hotel operators liable for the 18-year-old’s death. For their part, hotel representatives are refusing to comment on the case because it is ongoing.

Keelon has thrown for 2,480 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions for Alabama. The Crimson Tide are currently third in the College Football Playoff rankings.

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