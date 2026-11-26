Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was quite enthused after his team’s thrilling 21-point comeback against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

But maybe he was a bit too enthused.

Eagles’ backup Joe Milton threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns, then engineered a drive to set up kicker Jake Elliott for a shot at a 60-yard field goal with mere seconds left on the clock. Elliott made good on the kick and put the Eagles ahead for good with two seconds left on the clock.

That left the Cowboys one chance for a final miracle play to win, but the Eagles held on.

Moments after time expired, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni ran from the sidelines and began excitedly high-fiving Eagles fans near the field. However, things got a little dicey when he came across some Cowboys fans and appeared to taunt them.

Eagles security pulled Sirianni away. A move that was probably best for the fans and Sirianni.

X users seemed less than approving of Sirianni’s behavior.

“Why is this turd allowed to taunt the fans? He should be fined, suspended,” one fan wrote.

“When will coaches act like coaches again?” asked another.

“What a jackass,” another opined.

For all the excitement, the Eagles are still in last place in the NFC East.