Watch: Young Americans Support Calls to Defund the Police

Young Americans in Miami, Florida, were interviewed this week about the recent calls to “defund the police.” Some of those interviewed suggested that America would be a safer place with less police because they “just don’t think it’s fair how they are treating people.”

Campus Reform interviewed several young Americans in Miami, Florida, this week about the social unrest that has followed the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis in May during an arrest.

Some leftist activists have argued that America should “defund” its police force and divert that funding to low-income neighborhoods. Some of the young Americans interviewed this week by Campus Reform agree with this outlandish proposal.

“I think we should defund the police because I just don’t think it’s fair how they are treating people,” one young woman said. “I don’t think they are being fair to everyone and the brutality has gotten really bad.”

She went on to admit that America shouldn’t “completely” defund the police. “Who are you going to call?” the young woman added.

“Obviously, not all are cops are bad. But what we’ve seen so far is, like, terrible. We still need that order and we still need that order. But sometimes they think that they are above the law,” another young woman said.

Breitbart News reported this week that 64 percent of Americans oppose defunding the police. The same poll revealed that only 64 percent of Black Americans support diverting police funding to other community services.

