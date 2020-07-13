College Professors Fear the Return to Campus

Professors at universities and colleges around the country continue to express fear over plans to return to campus this fall.

According to a report by NBC News, professors at universities and colleges around the country are pushing back against plans to reopen campuses this fall.

62-year-old Professor Laura Crary, an art history professor in South Carolina, told NBC News that she may retire if her college insists on reopening in the fall.

“I am 62.5 years old, which means I’m four years from full retirement age, or I’d probably retire right now because I’m very nervous,” Crary said. “All it’s gonna take is one really bad case — student, faculty or staff — and the whole house of cards is going to come crashing down. And I don’t want that case to be me,” she added.

Lecturer Melanie Smith of Boston University said that she feels uneasy about the idea of returning for a fall semester. Smith claims that she has health issues that could potentially make her vulnerable to the virus.

“I love my students, I love what I teach, and yet this fall I am anticipating this semester with a good bit of dread,” Smith said in a short comment. Two professors at Boston University have even published an open letter than calls on administrators to let professors teach from home if they are concerned about being infected with the virus. Boston University plans to use “specialized robots” to test students for the Chinese virus when it opens this fall. Breitbart News reported last week that several professors had told the New York Times that they are not eager to return to campus. Several professors, particularly those that are older, expressed concerns about being infected with the Chinese virus.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.