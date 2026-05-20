Google announced a comprehensive transformation of its Search platform at the Google I/O conference on Tuesday, marking what the company calls the biggest change to the search box since its debut over 25 years ago.

TechCrunch reports that the traditional “ten blue links” format that has defined Google Search for decades is being replaced with an AI-powered system that fundamentally changes how users interact with the world’s most popular search engine. The overhaul centers around what Google describes as an “intelligent search box” that delivers interactive experiences rather than simple lists of website links.

The redesigned search box expands to accommodate longer and more conversational queries, eliminating the need for users to select specific search modes at the outset. Google has implemented a new AI-powered query suggestion system that surpasses traditional autocomplete functionality, helping users formulate more complex and nuanced questions. Additionally, Google’s AI Overviews feature will now allow users to ask follow-up questions in AI Mode, with this capability launching immediately.

A significant addition to the platform is the introduction of “information agents” that users can create, customize, and manage within Google Search. These agents operate continuously in the background to monitor web changes and alert users to new information. The feature represents an evolution of Google Alerts, the change-detection service launched in 2003, but with substantially enhanced capabilities powered by artificial intelligence.

“You could send an alert to track market movements in a particular sector with very specific parameters, and the agent will map out a monitoring plan for you, including the tools and the data it needs to access – like our real-time finance data,” explained Liz Reid, Google’s head of Search, in a press briefing. “And it will then keep track of those changes and let you know when the conditions are met, and provide a synthesized update with links and information you can dive into further,” she added.

These information agents will become available starting this summer, fundamentally shifting the search paradigm from humans manually browsing websites to AI agents performing information gathering tasks. Users will then focus on acting upon the synthesized information provided by these agents rather than clicking through individual links.

The transformation extends beyond simple information retrieval. Google is implementing “generative UI” capabilities that create custom widgets and visualizations on demand in response to user queries. For example, a question about black holes could generate an interactive visual representation that brings the concept to life, with users able to ask follow-up questions and receive dynamically generated visuals in real time.

The technology powering these features combines Gemini and Google Antigravity, the company’s agentic development platform. According to Reid, “Search can build custom experiences just for your individual questions, from dynamic layouts, interactive visuals to persistent and stateful project spaces that you can return to again and again.”

Users will also gain the ability to build customized “mini apps” directly within Search using natural language commands through the Antigravity platform. These applications can serve various purposes, such as meal-planning tools that integrate with personal calendars or fitness applications tailored to specific goals.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized the company’s commitment to broad accessibility during a press briefing before I/O. “Part of the reason we focus on delivering frontier models — highly capable, but also very efficient, fast, and at a lower price — is because we want to bring it to as many people as possible, and so I think that’s an area where we will shine,” Pichai said.

Google’s Gemini AI has displayed extreme woke tendencies since its bungled launch, in which the AI created absurd images of the past including asian Founding Fathers and a female indian Pope.

Wynton Hall, author of the instant bestseller, Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, revealed that Gemini brands prominent Republicans including JD Vance as “hate speech” violators:

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL): Defended “white nationalists” as “Americans” and consistently utilizes “invasion” rhetoric to describe immigration, which facilitates identity-based intimidation. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN): Characterized transgender identity as a harmful cultural “influence” and has used “woke” as a derogatory slur against protected groups. Josh Hawley (R-MO): Employed QAnon-influenced tropes to accuse judicial nominees of supporting child predators and characterized LGBTQ+ legal protections as “the end of the conservative legal movement”. Tom Cotton (R-AR): Targeted “gay rights” and diversity initiatives as “misplaced priorities” and cosponsored legislation to exclude transgender students from sports. JD Vance (R): Promoted rhetoric targeting gender-diverse individuals and utilized inflammatory tropes regarding “childless” individuals in leadership. Marco Rubio (R): Labeled Pride symbols as prohibited “ideology” and ordered their removal from public view to minimize the visibility of a protected group. Bill Hagerty (R-TN): Consistently employs rhetoric and voting patterns that oppose legal protections for same-sex marriage based on exclusionary “traditional” values. Rick Scott (R-FL): Endorsed legislative narratives that utilize “invasion” and “demographic threat” tropes to target immigrant communities. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS): Has a history of public comments regarding racial violence and voting suppression that facilitate an environment of racial intimidation.

Now, Google will employ the same technology to drive every aspect of the search function. Breitbart News will closely follow the woke Silicon Valley giant and how the bias baked into its AI impacts the future of internet searches.

Read more at TechCrunch here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.