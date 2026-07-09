Strangers Can Use Your Instagram Pictures in Meta’a AI Image Generator – Here’s How to Protect Your Account

Meta’s newly launched AI image generator, Muse Image, has sparked immediate privacy concerns after Mark Zuckerberg’s company automatically enrolled all adult users with public Instagram accounts in a feature that allows others to create AI images using their photos. Here’s how to prevent strangers from manipulating photos posted by you and your loved ones.

The New York Times reports that Meta unveiled its AI image generator, Muse Image, with a controversial capability that permits users to generate AI images based on content from public Instagram accounts. The feature, integrated into Meta’s standalone chatbot application Meta AI, was implemented with automatic enrollment for all qualifying users, drawing swift criticism over privacy and consent issues.

The system operates by allowing Meta AI app users to tag public Instagram accounts and direct the chatbot to produce new AI-generated images derived from photos posted on those accounts. According to Meta’s blog post announcement, the feature can utilize “part or all of your published photos” from Instagram to create these AI images. The company also noted that users may be able to create content using Instagram content through various AI features across Meta’s platforms.

A significant source of user frustration stems from Meta’s decision to automatically opt in adult users with public accounts without prior notification. Additionally, the company does not alert account holders when their photos are used to generate AI images, creating what critics described as a transparency gap in the implementation.

The response on social media was immediate and negative, with hundreds of users expressing outrage over the lack of consent in the new feature. One user characterized it as “a privacy landmine waiting to detonate.” Instagram users quickly began sharing instructions and templates for disabling the feature, highlighting widespread concern about the automatic enrollment policy.

In a statement to Breitbart News, a Meta spokesperson said, “We built Muse Image with strong controls and safety guardrails from day one. Private accounts and those belonging to users under 18 are automatically excluded and adult users with public accounts can opt out with just a couple clicks. We will take action against any content that violates our Community Standards.”

Here are the steps to opt out of allowing Meta AI to access your instagram images:

Open the Instagram app and access your profile. Tap on the menu icon in the upper right corner of the screen. Scroll down the menu until you reach “Sharing and reuse.” Open “Allow people to use your content on Instagram and with AI features on Meta.” Turn off the toggle switches for Instagram and Reels.

Breitbart News recommends deactivating the feature for Reels, Meta’s Twitter clone, even if you don’t currently use the platform.

The constant tug of war between AI and privacy is just one factor in the complex relationship between Americans and emerging AI technologies. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his instant bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at the New York Times here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.