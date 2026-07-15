Nvidia has reportedly created a stricter “whitelist” of verified companies in Asia, cutting its list of authorized customers by more than half in an effort to prevent advanced AI chips from being smuggled into China.

Tom’s Hardware reports that Nvidia has taken significant steps to tighten control over the distribution of its AI chips in Asia.. The AI giant has established a new whitelist of verified customers that dramatically reduces the number of authorized clients by over fifty percent. This move comes as part of an intensified effort to prevent sophisticated AI processors from being illegally smuggled into China, where U.S. export restrictions have banned the sale of advanced AI chips since 2022.

The remaining companies on the approved list have undergone rigorous compliance inspections designed to confirm they are legitimate businesses rather than shell companies created to funnel Nvidia GPUs and servers into restricted markets. Nvidia’s verification process reportedly has included sending field staff to inspect customer data centers, conducting contract verification procedures, and interviewing end users to authenticate business operations.

Breitbart News previously reported that the co-founder of AI server company Super Micro was arrested on charges of funneling Nvidia AI chips into China:

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York unsealed an indictment on Thursday charging Yih-Shyan “Wally” Liaw, Ruei-Tsan “Steven” Chang, and Ting-Wei “Willy” Sun with violating the Export Control Reform Act. The charges relate to an alleged scheme to smuggle advanced AI technology containing Nvidia chips to China, despite strict export restrictions designed to protect U.S. national security interests. Liaw, a co-founder of Super Micro Computer and member of its board of directors, serves as senior vice president of business development at the company. He controls approximately $464 million worth of Super Micro shares. Chang works as a sales manager in Taiwan, while Sun served as a contractor for the company. Super Micro confirmed these roles in a statement released after the indictment became public.

As Nvidia has reportedly refined its verified client list and implemented more stringent requirements for non-vetted companies seeking to acquire its chips, the company has also instructed its partners to strengthen their export control compliance measures. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang addressed the issue publicly last May following Taiwan’s launch of operations targeting AI chip smuggling into China. “We insist our partners are compliant,” Huang stated to the media. “We hope that they will enhance and improve their regulation compliance and prevent that from happening in the future.”

The war to control AI between America and China becomes even more complex as the deep ties between U.S. tech giants and the Communist country become clearer. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his instant bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at Tom’s Hardware here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.