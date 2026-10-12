Amazon founder Jeff Bezos told Fox News in an interview last week that AI could boost productivity enough to let some workers cut back to three days a week while still supporting their households.

Fox News reports that Bezos said AI-driven efficiency gains could eventually free workers from needing a second job or a full five-day schedule. “Some people will also decide, you know what? I can support my family by working three days a week,” he said. He framed that shift as the direct result of broader economic gains rather than a loss for workers. “That’s what productivity in the economy means,” he said.

Bezos predicted AI could drive double-digit productivity gains across the economy. His bigger worry, he said, isn’t that automation wipes out jobs but that employers will struggle to find workers if people start choosing to work less. “It’s going to actually be difficult to hire people,” he said. The goal, he added, isn’t forcing shorter hours on anyone but giving people the choice. “The productivity in the economy is going to make it so that if people don’t want to work two jobs, they won’t have to,” he said.

He’s saying this while Amazon has already cut deep into its own workforce: roughly 30,000 corporate roles gone across two rounds, in October 2025 and January 2026, the biggest reduction in the company’s history. Bezos blamed the cuts on Amazon’s rapid pandemic-era hiring, calling the layoffs a necessary correction rather than a sign of trouble.

He also talked about the physical strain AI is putting on infrastructure, the energy and land that data centers eat up. His fix for that is a big one: put data centers in space. He called it a “good reason” to look beyond Earth. Blue Origin, his space company, has asked the government for permission to launch more than 50,000 satellites that would work as “orbital data centers.”

On regulation, Bezos wants government to mostly stay out of AI’s way while the technology matures, a “light hand” approach. Oversight, he said, should target how AI gets misused rather than restrict the technology itself. “You don’t want to regulate knives. You want to regulate murder,” he said.

AI’s impact on the future of the economy is changing the political landscape. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at Fox News here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.