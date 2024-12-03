Nolte: Newsweek Quotes Parody Account to Trash Trump’s FBI Director Nominee

The oh-so legendary Newsweek quoted a parody account to trash President-elect Trump’s FBI Director nominee, Kash Patel.

On Sunday night, after the news broke of Joe Biden’s obscene pardon for his criminal son Hunter, Newsweek published a reaction piece headlined: “How Republicans And Democrats Reacted to Surprise Hunter Biden Pardon.”

Unbelievably, a xweet, attributed to Kash Patel’s father, was featured prominently under a photo of Kash Patel.

Newsweek wrote:

A surprising voice to weigh in on the pardon is Dr. Parik Patel, father of FBI Director nominee Kash Patel. The elder Patel wrote on X that Biden made the decision to pardon Hunter because he was “so worried about MY SON Kashu becoming director of the FBI that he decided to pardon his son … of all crimes.”

Here’s a screengrab of the tweet courtesy of Libs of TikTok:

Newsweek has since removed that paragraph and published a correction that only tells half the story: “Corrected 12/2/24 at 8:57 p.m. ET: Corrects to move incorrect reference to Parik Patel”.

Newsweek has been around since 1933, and falling for a parody account is a first-month blogger mistake. No one in editorial thought that quote was a little too perfect? A little too cute? A little too easy to be misinterpreted as Kash Patel’s own father warning people his son will engage in political persecutions if confirmed as head of the FBI?

Sure, we all make mistakes. No question. I’ve certainly made my share. But here’s what I don’t do… I don’t parade swaddled in the robe of professional journalism and look down my nose at those right-wing upstarts who dare to believe they can also do my lofty and important job. Believe me, Groucho Marx’s statement about not wanting to join a club that would allow someone like him as a member is something I understand perfectly. If I can do it, anyone can do it.

This is Newwwwsweeeeeek we’re talking about. How do you miss such an obvious parody account when you supposedly have layers and layers of fact checkers and a bulletproof editorial process?

The corporate media are run by the most unexceptional people I’ve ever come across. In any other business, from plumbing to flipping burgers to finance, if you screwed up, got it wrong, and lied as much as these losers do, you’d be fired and out of business.

You can see why the legacy media attracts so many dumb and terrible people — there’s no accountability.

FREE-FREE-FREE for the holidays: an autographed bookplate if you purchase John Nolte’s first and last novel, BORROWED TIME, between now and December 20. After you’ve made the purchase, email your request to JJMNOLTE at HOTMAIL dot COM with an address and any personalization requests. For example, something like, “To Rachel Levine: The sexiest man alive.”

Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.