Nolte: Parent Company Board Member Rips Politico for Publishing ‘Hamas Support’

A board member of Politico’s parent company criticized the far-left outlet for publishing anti-Israel/pro-Hamas propaganda.

Martin Varsavsky sits on the board of Axel Springer, the company that owns Politico. After Politico republished an Associated Press article (another example of the AP covering itself in disgrace today) about the recent Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, Varsavsky took notice of the appalling anti-Israel bias and used his verified X account to point it out.

“I am on the board of Axel Springer that owns Politico. I consider this article one-sided Hamas support,” he wrote, linking the article. “It fails to mention that the airstrikes were aimed at eliminating top Hamas military and that Israel was successful at doing so. It also quotes casualty figures given by Hamas that are not believed to be accurate.”

When asked by a random Xer why he doesn’t think Politico is “doing their job,” he replied: “It’s not management. Management at Axel Springer is fair. It’s because most journalists are woke and to the left of the general public. And management does not dare to fire them.”

Another random Xer asked if there was something he could do about Politico’s bias. Varsavsky answered, “Working on it.”

Look at this garbage:

“Israel launched a wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, saying it was striking dozens of Hamas targets in its heaviest assault in the territory since a ceasefire took effect in January,” reads the opening paragraph. “Palestinian officials reported at least 200 deaths.”

The surprise attack shattered a period of relative calm during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and raised the prospect of a full return to fighting in a 17-month war that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and caused widespread destruction across Gaza. It also raised questions about the fate of the roughly two dozen Israeli hostages held by Hamas who are believed to still be alive.

It isn’t until after ten or so paragraphs that the AP/Politico article mentions that Israel is targeting “Hamas’ military, leaders, and infrastructure.”

And then more propaganda:

Israel responded with a military offensive that killed over 48,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, and displaced an estimated 90% of Gaza’s population. The territory’s Health Ministry doesn’t differentiate between civilians and militants, but says over half of the dead have been women and children.

On and on this anti-Jew garbage goes with no mention of the only facts that matter: Hamas is an Islamic terrorist group openly dedicated to murdering every Jew on the planet, starting with Israel.

If you magically disarmed every Muslim country in the Middle East and gave those arms to Israel, there would be peace because Israel only wants to be left alone. However, if you magically disarmed Israel, every Jew in that country would be raped, tortured, murdered, and desecrated by Hamas and Hezbollah within hours.

The only way to have peace in the Middle East is to completely wipe out Hamas and Hezbollah and obliterate their ability to wage war. Israel’s victory must be total and the surviving so-called Palestinians removed from Gaza and resettled with their own people in the surrounding Arab countries.

Finish it, Israel.

Finish it.

As far as Politico, it has been a far-left Hamas supporter forever. Hopefully, Varsavsky can stop management from being afraid to fire these fake journalists. Firing and replacing them with true professionals is the only way. These people never change. They only get worse and more entrenched.

