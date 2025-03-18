Nolte: Disgraced AP Lies About Tulsi Gabbard Describing Trump and Putin as ‘Very Good Friends’

The disgraced, far-left Associated Press’s latest lying piece of fake news involves spreading the blatant falsehood that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard described President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as “very good friends.”

There is just one problem: she did not say that.

Naturally, it was only after this lie, in the form of a screaming headline, had been blasted all over the world, that the AP retracted its lie.

If I may, I’d liked to suggest to the AP that they spend less time cry-babying about not gaining access to certain White House events and more time NOT lying.

But the Associated Press will never stop lying and…

That makes me very happy.

Folks, this isn’t an oopsie on the AP’s part. This isn’t a my bad. This was deliberate. How do I know this? Because these “mistakes” in the regime media only ever happen one way. I give you Exhibit A:

…Your Honor, I rest my case and request a penalty of slow death through continued exposure and humiliation.

Here’s the headline and opening of the AP’s original piece, which, despite the retraction, is still everywhere online in various forms of syndication:

Gabbard says Trump and Putin are ‘very good friends’ focused on strengthening ties WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin “are very good friends” who are focused on ways to strengthen the bonds between the United States and Russia.

This total and complete lie is then used by the AP to whip up McCarthyism against both Trump and Gabbard…

“Gabbard, who oversees the nation’s intelligence services, has in the past echoed Russian propaganda about the war and expressed sympathy for Russia,” reports the AP without context.

“The comments about the friendship between Trump and Putin and the ties between the U.S. and Russia — longtime adversaries — alarmed some critics of Trump’s call for warmer relations with Moscow,” reports the AP, premised on a lie.

So the Associated Press lie-lie-lie-lie-LIED, and only after the lie-lie-lie-lie-LIE was debunked and had completed its wildfire spread did the AP retract the lie with this:

The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard saying President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin “are very good friends.” Gabbard was talking about Trump and Inidan Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The AP will publish a corrected version of the story.

This comes just a few months after the AP — desperate to kill his nomination — was caught lying about then-nominated Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

This comes while the AP, totally out of partisan spite, refuses to acknowledge the science and call the Gulf of America the Gulf of America.

This comes less than a month after the AP lied about Elon Musk and DOGE firing key FAA employees. Worse still, after the AP was caught lying, rather than retracting or correcting the lie, the AP made a stealth edit without even noting the alteration.

The Associated Press is an unregulated corporate-funded super PAC for the Democrat Party and should not be allowed in the White House or near any White House official. Like CNN, NBC, PBS, NPR, the Washington Post, and New York Times, the AP should be frozen out forever.

