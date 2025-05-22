Nolte: 63% Say ‘Major Media Journalists’ Knew About and Covered up Biden’s Mental Decline

Sixty-three percent of those surveyed have not been fooled and say it is “likely” that “major media journalists were aware of Joe Biden’s declining mental condition, but covered it up.”

Only 27 percent say it was “unlikely.”

That’s according to a Rasmussen poll of 1,012 likely voters taken between May 19-21.

Among those who know “major media journalists” like Jake Tapper were active members of the cover-up, this includes 57 percent of black voters, 66 percent of Hispanic voters, and even 43 percent of Democrats.

RELATED — Trump: Everything Joe Touched “Turned to Sh*t”

What I especially love is that the “major media journalists” engaging in the cover-up poll is only a tad better than the Democrats around Joe Biden, who engaged in the cover-up. When asked how serious it is that members of Biden’s staff were aware of Biden’s decline and covered it up, 72 percent say it was serious, only 23 percent say it was not serious.

The public gets it. That 63 percent can agree on anything in this polarized country is pretty amazing. In the past, we’ve seen the left retreat to their tribes to defend the regime media in these polls, but not this time, not on this one.

The corporate media damaged Democrats a whole lot more than Republicans with this gaslighting campaign. Had the media done anything close to its job, Biden would have announced in 2022 that he would not seek a second term.

This would’ve given Democrats time to mount a real presidential election. It’s doubtful any Democrat could’ve beaten Donald Trump in 2024, but at least the horror of “What if?” would be lifted for Trump haters.

Worse still is the damage done to potential 2028 Democrat presidential candidates. They all told us Biden was at his best, running circles around his staffers, and sharp as a tack. How do Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, and the rest navigate those waters?

RELATED: “Is That a Joke?” Says Biden to Reporter Asking if Him or Trump Is Responsible for Ceasefire Deal

As far as the media, the next Gallup poll tracking trust in the regime media should be interesting. Not only are the media guilty of using billions in corporate dollars to gaslight us into believing that the piles of video we saw proving Biden was in desperate need of memory care were cheap fakes, they are trying again to gaslight us into believing they were not gaslighting us.

Look at how the media have shamelessly whored out their credibility, and to what end?

They told us their naked emperor walked around in a tuxedo with a stutter, and now they want to tell us they were fooled by sources they refuse to expose as liars.

It’s a slow-motion suicide, and I’m grateful to have lived to see it.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.