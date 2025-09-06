Nolte: CBS News Admits Defeat, Will Stop Editing On-Air Interviews After Misleading Kristi Noem Clip

Disgraced, far-left CBS News announced a policy change after it was caught selectively editing an interview with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

“Face the Nation will now only broadcast live or live-to-tape interviews (subject to national security or legal restrictions),” CBS News said in a statement Friday. “This extra measure means the television audience will see the full, unedited interview on CBS and we will continue our practice of posting full transcripts and the unedited video online.”

So, no more selective editing broadcasts to deliberately damage the Republican and boost the Democrat.

Yeah, we’ll see.

This is the second time CBS has surrendered this year. Back in July, the corrupt outlet agreed to pay out $16 million to President Trump. He sued CBS for election interference after 60 Minutes got caught selectively editing Trump’s presidential opponent, Kamala Harris, to make her look better during her abysmal campaign (she’s a Democrat).

Less than two months after that settlement, CBS was right back to its old regime tricks. In this case, Noem appeared on Face the Nation and laid out the allegations against Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a confirmed illegal alien and credibly accused wife beater/gang banger/human trafficker/child porn solicitor. CBS cut that crucial part of her interview. Its only explanation — and it’s a laughable one — is that out of the full hour broadcast, those 24 seconds put Face the Nation over the time limit.

At first CBS was defiant.

“Secretary Noem’s Face The Nation interview was edited for time and met all CBS News standards,” the far-left network harrumphed in a statement. “The entire interview is publicly available on YouTube, and the full transcript was posted early Sunday morning at CBSNews.com.”

Translation: CBS News looked into the accusation against CBS News and found that CBS News did nothing wrong.

The arrogance in that statement is one thing. What struck me more is that CBS News believes it is still living in the past where it can get away with 1) selectively editing Noem to make the administration looks like it’s obsessively chasing an innocent Maryland Man, and 2) issuing smug statements that will make this all go away.

It’s not 2007 anymore, y’all. And because the old, corrupt, corporate regime media has spent decades whoring out its moral authority with this…

…alternative media is kicking your ass.

A media that was honest and fair wouldn’t have any of these problems, but they just can’t do it.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.