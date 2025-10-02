Nolte: Victory! Trust in Mass Media Plummets to Another All-time Low

The American people have woken up to the dangerous and hateful fraud that is the legacy media. According to Gallup, which has measured trust in mass media for 50 years, that trust just hit another record low.

Only 28 percent trust the corporate media.

Tee hee.

“Americans’ confidence in the mass media has edged down to a new low, with just 28% expressing a ‘great deal’ or ‘fair amount’ of trust in newspapers, television and radio to report the news fully, accurately and fairly,” reports Gallup.

“This is down from 31% last year and 40% five years ago.”

Tee hee.

“When Gallup began measuring trust in the news media in the 1970s, between 68% and 72% of Americans expressed confidence in reporting,” the report adds.

Well, that makes sense. That was during the Walter Cronkite and Watergate era, before people had access to any kind of alternative media. No conservative talk radio. No internet. No cable news.

“However, by the next reading in 1997, public confidence had fallen to 53%.”

This also makes sense. By 1997, the late-great-still-missed Rush Limbaugh had been broadcasting nationally since the late 80s. One part of Limbaugh’s genius was explaining and exposing the dominant media’s insidious bias. Locally, conservative talk radio blossomed all around the country, and reports on media bias were a large part of the daily diet.

“Media trust remained just above 50% until it dropped to 44% in 2004, and it has not risen to the majority level since.”

Another marker that makes sense, for it was in 2004 we learned terms like “blog” and “citizen journalist.” It was in 2004, when the online alternative media came alive and, with surgical precision, offered daily access to alternative news, alternative opinion, and media criticism.

Then there was 2004’s Rathergate—that glorious scandal that exposed CBS News, 60 Minutes, and Dan Rather as hoaxsters and fraudsters, as Democrat Party pimps willing to do anything to destroy a Republican president in the middle of a tight reelection campaign. Everyday people online quickly proved that the documents CBS produced to prove George W. Bush had been derelict in his military service were laughably fake.

And now, since the regime media began its ruthlessly dishonest crusade to destroy President Trump and accumulated this record of shame in doing so…

….in eight short years, trust in the corporate media has collapsed from 45 percent to 28 percent.

In other words, the American people are on to them. And without trust, the media have no influence, and without influence, there is no shaping elections.

The fake media — CBSNBCABCNPRCNNMSNBCPBSWashingtonPostNewYorkTimes,etc.—are still out there, but the thing that most matters to them, their ability to shape public opinion, is gone, gone, gone. Nothing could be healthier for our democracy and individual liberties than to have the craven, lying, fascist corporate media neutered into gerbils mewling to the only audience they have left—far left loons.

Even Democrats have lost faith in the fake media. In 2018, 76 percent of Democrats trusted the media. Today, it’s just 51 percent. That’s not hard to figure out. For more than ten years, the media have promised Democrats the fall of the Orange Bad Man was only a commercial break away. Well, ha ha.

My favorite number…

Only 27 percent of Independents trust the media. That’s who the media most want to manipulate. Well, ha ha.

Only 28 percent of those aged 18-29 trust the media. Only 23 percent of those aged 30-64 trust the media. Even those aged 65+ only trust the media at a 43 percent rate.

To me, this is total victory. These are as low as the numbers can get, and that’s lower than I had ever hoped.

We’ll never be rid of these evil degenerates. All it takes is one-third of one percent of the population to keep a New York Times in business. What we can do is what we have been doing for decades now: use truth, facts, logic, and compassion to expose the media for what they are: leftist liars who hate us and want us dead or enslaved.

Everything we could do we’ve done: wielded the truth to forever detroy their credibility with the public.

We just need to keep doing it. This is a Forever War, but for right now, we are kicking sand in their collective faces and feeling up their girlfriends.

