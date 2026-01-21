Nolte: Left Is Still Attacking CBS News Under Bari Weiss’s Management Even Though They Have Not Reformed

Even though CBS News is not reforming, the far-left outlet is still under attack from the left-wing media.

Here’s a classic tactic the corporate media use to ensure nothing changes, there are no media reforms, and no one dares stray from the left’s fascist plantation…

Ten people familiar with the workings of CBS News say the Paramount Skydance unit is veering toward dysfunction, with a management team led by Bari Weiss that doesn’t value the standards held by veteran journalists — and a staff that views its editor-in-chief and her hand-picked senior staff with great skepticism, owing to her lack of experience managing mainstream media assets.

That’s the far-left Variety using the Ole’ Unnamed Sources Ploy along with the Ole’ Dysfunction Ploy.

We see this all the time… Any attempt to in any way reform a leftist institution or bring about any kind of course correction is met with swift and vicious pushback from the corporate media, where unnamed sources inform us, It’s all falling apart! The reformers are incompetent. The wheels are coming off!

I bet Variety and these ten unnamed sources (if they even exist) aren’t complaining about CBS News issuing the equivalent of a fatwa on ICE officers with 93 percent negative coverage.

You try to reform the State Department, and UNNAMED SOURCES SAY IT’S CHAOS.

You try to reform the Education Department, and UNNAMED SOURCES SAY KIDS WILL DIE.

You try to reform all the alleged Somali welfare fraud, UNNAMED SOURCES SAY IT’S RACIST.

CBS News is in the shitter ratings-wise, revenue-wise, and reputation-wise, but UNNAMED SOURCES SAY REFORM IS MAKING IT WORSE.

Everything that caused CBS to become a joke and a propaganda outlet for the left… was deliberate.

If you’ll notice, no “unnamed sources” ran to Variety about all the chaos and dysfunction at CBS News when they were actively participating in this…

No, no, no, it is only the unlikely threat that CBS News might not participate in all that lying that brings out the “chaos” and “dysfunction” narratives.

Well, these ten unnamed sources need not worry.

Nothing will change at CBS News.

The lying continues and will continue until the FCC pulls its license.

