Nolte: New York Times Debunks Washington Post’s Pathetic ‘Kill Everybody’ Hoax

The far-left Washington Post published another in a long line of shameless and desperate hoaxes last week, this one aimed at Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, only to have it debunked by the far-left New York Times (and reality).

Used to be the fake media would cover for the fake media. That’s because they were all in the same sleazy, left-wing club. But now that Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos has announced some drastic moves towards sanity and common sense on his editorial page, the protection racket is over. The Post is now seen as an apostate, which means it must be destroyed. No longer being in The Club means the protection racket is over, and outlets like the Times will pounce when given the chance.

While the Times’ motivation for humiliating the Post is purely mercenary and political, in the aggregate, this is a good thing. Regardless of motive, you want news outlets to fact-check other news outlets.

We need more of this as opposed to what we’ve had for the last 20 years, which is a media omertà based on a shared desire to aid and abet Democrats at all costs.

On September 2, the American military did what it should be doing: killed terrorists. In this case, narcoterrorists from Venezuela are looking to import into the U.S. population a poison called fentanyl that kills more than 100,000 of us each year.

Two strikes were apparently necessary to stop these terrorists, and the disgraced Post, citing the usual-usual anonymous sources-that-tell-the-fake-media-what-the-fake-media-want-to-hear-so-the-fake-media-can-publish-fake-news, published a laughably fake story (in an effort to stop the spread of disinformation, I do not link fake news) that had Hegseth shouting like a Bond villain: “Kill everybody!”

For minutes, commanders watched the boat burning on a live drone feed. As the smoke cleared, they got a jolt: Two survivors were clinging to the smoldering wreck. The Special Operations commander overseeing the Sept. 2 attack — the opening salvo in the Trump administration’s war on suspected drug traffickers in the Western Hemisphere — ordered a second strike to comply with Hegseth’s instructions, two people familiar with the matter said. The two men were blown apart in the water.

Oh, and the timing of this hoax! What perfect timing! How perfect (for Democrats, naturally)! Just days, mere days, only days after the release of the Seditious Six video, the Post learns (from the usual-usual anonymous sources-that-tell-the-fake-media-what-the-fake-media-want-to-hear-so-the-fake-media-can-publish-fake-news) that there have indeed been illegal orders given—war crimes, in fact!

The Russia Collusion Hoax, of which the Post was the worst offender, not named CNN, at least had some finesse, style, and planning to it. As evil and un-American as that hoax was, you have to admire the subtlety and intricate planning that went into it.

But this…? The Kill Everybody Hoax…? You can smell the ham hands, feel the greasy sweat, sense the hurried desperation, and laugh at the fumbled execution.

Okay, here’s the plan: Trump’s kicking our ass all over the place, so we six will release a video warning the military not to follow illegal orders. Then you guys publish an article proving the military is issuing illegal orders—don’t worry, we’ll get you plenty of the usual-usual anonymous sources-that-tell-the-fake-media-what-the-fake-media-want-to-hear-so-the-fake-media-can-publish-fake-news. Then the Orange Bad Man will be removed from office in handcuffs. Then I’ll drop my pants to my ankles and make love to the person I love most—me.

It’s so hilariously dumb that only a guy who looks like this could’ve conceived it. If he could grow a mustache, he’d twist it.

It’s all so dumb, the New York Times debunked it…

Headline: “Hegseth Ordered a Lethal Attack but Not the Killing of Survivors, Officials Say”

But, each official said, Mr. Hegseth’s directive did not specifically address what should happen if a first missile turned out not to fully accomplish all of those things. And, the officials said, his order was not a response to surveillance footage showing that at least two people on the boat survived the first blast. Admiral Bradley ordered the initial missile strike and then several follow-up strikes that killed the initial survivors and sank the disabled boat. As that operation unfolded, they said, Mr. Hegseth did not give any further orders to him.

HAHAHAHAHA!!!

Naturally, all this fake outrage over the perfectly legal targeting of terrorists is coming from the same fake media that celebrated Barry Obama’s drone striking of American citizens.

And so, the hoax list adds a sibling:

Democrats, and this obviously includes the regime media, only care about murderers, child rapists, terrorists, and drug dealers. That’s because they hate Normal People, want them dead, and then replaced with America-hating foreigners.

