National Hurricane Center Warns of ‘Life-Threatening Storm Surge’ as Hurricane Isaias Approaches Gulf Coast

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is warning of “life-threatening storm surge” ahead of Hurricane Isaias approaching the U.S. gulf coast.

The storm is currently a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds between 74-95 mph. However, it could strengthen to a Category 3, with maximum sustained winds between 111-129. Fox Weather noted that “Isaias rapidly intensified from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane, with winds increasing by 40 mph in just 6 hours between Wednesday afternoon and late Wednesday night.”

“A life-threatening storm surge is expected from the mouth of the Mississippi River to Suwanee, Florida. Residents in the waning area should follow advice given by local officials and evacuate immediately if told to do so,” the NHC’s 10 a.m. ET advisory said.

It also warns of “damaging hurricane-force winds” expected over portions of the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama, and southern Mississippi, where hurricane warnings are in effect. It warns that residents in those areas could face “long-duration power outages.”

It continued:

Damaging wind gusts are possible over much of central and northern Alabama and portions of western and northern Georgia, especially in areas of higher terrain. Additional Tropical Storm and High Wind Watches and Warnings will likely be required for portions of that area later today. Residents should secure loose outdoor items, avoid driving high profile vehicles, and prepare for power outages.

NHC also warned that flash flooding is possible across “southeastern U.S., especially in southern Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle.”

“There will be impacts by Isaias to the Florida panhandle,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) warned on Wednesday ahead of the storm’s expected Friday landfall. “Even if it makes landfall west of the panhandle the eastern, most dangerous side [of] the storm will impact NW Florida. If you are in those communities make sure to execute your hurricane plan.”

Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has also warned those in the storm’s path to make their preparations now.

“Floridians in the Panhandle — Isaias is coming! Now is your chance to make a plan and get ready for this storm. Visit ready.gov to make sure you have everything you need. Please TAKE THIS SERIOUSLY! You can always rebuild your home, but you can’t rebuild your life,” Scott said.

He added that he recently spoke to President Trump and said, “The federal government is going to show up for Florida and make sure we have everything needed to prepare, respond, and recover.”