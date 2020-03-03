***Live Updates*** Super Tuesday Results

Biden aims to blunt Sanders bid in Super Tuesday primaries
Fourteen states and one territory (Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia) will hold Super Tuesday primaries today.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern. First polls close at 7 PM ET.

  • Virginia (99 delegates): Biden projected to win.
  • Vermont (16): Sanders projected to win.

 

7:30 PM: Polls closed in North Carolina.

7:25 PM: Warren winless so far:

7:15 PM: Key freshman House Dem endorses Biden:

7:10 PM: Black Dems in Virginia overwhelmingly voted for Biden:

7:05 PM: Bad numbers for Bloomberg:

7:00 PM: Polls now closed in Vermont and Virginia. Results should be coming in soon. Biden projected to win Virginia. Sanders projected to win Vermont.

6:58 PM: Sanders campaign has been the only one with a consistent message:

6:42 PM: Dems very angry at Trump. Anger motivates people to vote.

6:39 PM: Hillary still speaking out against Bernie:

6:30 PM: Polls close in Virginia and Vermont at the top of the hour. Polls close in North Carolina at 7:30 PM.

 

