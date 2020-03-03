Live Updates*** Super Tuesday Results

Fourteen states and one territory (Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia) will hold Super Tuesday primaries today.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern. First polls close at 7 PM ET.

Virginia (99 delegates): Biden projected to win.

Vermont (16): Sanders projected to win.

—

7:30 PM: Polls closed in North Carolina.

7:25 PM: Warren winless so far:

“I know voting will keep going on through the night… prediction has been a terrible business,” Warren says on pundits at the top of her remarks in Detroit, says ppl should cast a vote “from the heart” for the person who will make the best president of the United States — Deepa Shivaram (@deepa_shivaram) March 4, 2020

7:15 PM: Key freshman House Dem endorses Biden:

Tonight, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden for President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/YKVb3mw9E1 — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerVA07) March 4, 2020

7:10 PM: Black Dems in Virginia overwhelmingly voted for Biden:

#Virginia Exit Polls Of Black Voters Biden 63%

Sanders 18%

Bloomberg 10%

Warren 7%@CNN — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) March 4, 2020

#Virginia Exit Polls: Biden 47%

Sanders 25%

Bloomberg 11%

Warren 11% CNN — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) March 4, 2020

Michael Bloomberg spent nearly $18 million on advertising in Virginia. Joe Biden spent about $233k. — David Wright (@DavidWright_7) March 4, 2020

7:05 PM: Bad numbers for Bloomberg:

Exit polls show Mike Bloomberg with high unfavorable ratings in the Super Tuesday states of California, Virginia and Coloradohttps://t.co/IrzgKbyfE6 — Brian Schwartz (@schwartzbCNBC) March 3, 2020

Michael Bloomberg’s campaign expects that Joe Biden’s rise – and the negative impact it could have on the former mayor's bid – could be clearest in Virginia, an aide says #CNNElection https://t.co/tgwsBoG6jv pic.twitter.com/8GRow7On6G — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 3, 2020

7:00 PM: Polls now closed in Vermont and Virginia. Results should be coming in soon. Biden projected to win Virginia. Sanders projected to win Vermont.

BREAKING: Former Vice President Joe Biden will win the Virginia Democratic primary, CNN projects. Sen. Bernie Sanders will win the Vermont Democratic primary, CNN projects #CNNelection https://t.co/bttjhxXqeA pic.twitter.com/fzKtuaqLGL — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 4, 2020

6:58 PM: Sanders campaign has been the only one with a consistent message:

Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey just told reporters he doesn’t think the Dems will have a contested convention Bloomberg said earlier today he saw that as the only way he could plausibly win — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) March 3, 2020

6:42 PM: Dems very angry at Trump. Anger motivates people to vote.

NEW: Anywhere from 83-94% in preliminary exit polls results say they’re either angry or dissatisfied with the current administration. Anger peaks in Maine (79%), Colorado (77%) and Vermont (75%). https://t.co/PmASmI3rl9 #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/JbVlAguk8n — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) March 3, 2020

6:39 PM: Hillary still speaking out against Bernie:

NEW: "I don't think he'd be our strongest nominee," Hillary Clinton tells @LinseyDavis on Bernie Sanders. "That's what this primary process is about. Let's see who emerges…The most important issue is who can defeat Donald Trump." https://t.co/B0TFr2i8ex pic.twitter.com/nqUS5wBomB — ABC News (@ABC) March 3, 2020

6:30 PM: Polls close in Virginia and Vermont at the top of the hour. Polls close in North Carolina at 7:30 PM.

57% of Democratic voters in preliminary exit poll results from Texas have a favorable opinion of socialism. pic.twitter.com/78JGDcxWFA — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) March 3, 2020

#SuperTuesday: In Texas, #coronavirus was cited as a factor by 78% of voters, and in North Carolina by 76%. In California, it was cited by 75% and in Virginia by 73%, according to exit polls analyzed by Edison Research https://t.co/JIxSKw2UvL pic.twitter.com/elJuZyFjfT — Reuters (@Reuters) March 3, 2020

I have a feeling that today might be a tough day for the Bloomberg campaign. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) March 3, 2020

Warren is spending Super Tuesday in Detroit, a nod to Michigan’s March 10 primary. This is Eastern Market, one of the largest farmers markets in the U.S. Line to get in Warren event winding through what is typically flower beds when market is open. pic.twitter.com/x1vMre2Aie — Josh Jamerson (@joshjame) March 3, 2020

Just In: Tennessee polling sites ordered to stay open late after tornado https://t.co/wwFe3qGsr7 — WRAL NEWS in NC (@WRAL) March 3, 2020

It’s Super Tuesday & Dems are super spending. Pres candidates still in have spent nearly $260M on ads in the 14 states:@MikeBloomberg $237M@BernieSanders $18.4M@ewarren $2.4M + PAC with $11M+@JoeBiden $2.2M + PAC with $0.5M Add Steyer, Buttigieg & Klobuchar & we hit $311MὋ — Sarah Ewall-Wice (@EwallWice) March 3, 2020

Various exit polls showing that 47% of primary voters in #Virginia made up their mind in last few days; 47% in Oklahoma and 31% in Tennessee. This could be good for #JoeBiden given turnaround of last few days #SuperTuesday — Suzanne Lynch (@suzannelynch1) March 3, 2020

Most important issue, via preliminary exit poll results: Healthcare: 39%

Climate change: 23%

Income inequality: 22%

Race relations: 10% — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) March 3, 2020