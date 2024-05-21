Former President Donald Trump ripped President Joe Biden’s release of gas reserves on Tuesday and predicted gas prices would soar to $10 dollars a gallon if Biden is reelected.

Biden is set to release 1 million barrels of gasoline from a Northeast reserve established to reduce prices just six months ahead of the election, the administration announced Tuesday.

“He’s unable to drill properly,” Trump told reporters on his lunch break from his criminal trial in Manhattan. “He’s destroyed everything we had. We were energy independent. We were shortly going to be energy dominant, and now we have to go into what’s called the strategic reserves.”

“If he ever got in again, you would be paying more than $10 a barrel,” Trump said. “You better hope he doesn’t get reelected.”

“He’s been doing this to keep the prices down, but the prices are now higher than they’ve been in a long time,” Trump said about the reserves.

“He’s trying to stop that because, I guess, high prices are not good for elections but nothing he’s done has been good for elections,” he said.

Via regulations, executive orders, and other means, Biden drove up the cost of energy, causing more reliance on foreign energy:

Canceled the completion of the Keystone XL Pipeline

Suspended oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and New Mexico

Restricted domestic energy production

Blocking new exports of liquid natural gas

The national average gas price is $3.59, AAA reported Tuesday, more than one dollar more expensive ($2.38) than when Trump left office.

“The Biden-Harris administration is laser-focused on lowering prices at the pump for American families, especially as drivers hit the road for summer driving season,” Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm claimed in a statement.

“By strategically releasing this reserve in between Memorial Day and July 4th, we are ensuring sufficient supply flows to the tri-state and Northeast at a time hardworking Americans need it the most,” she added.

Energy costs hurt American workers in several ways, such as food prices.

Popeyes, Taco Bell, and Chipotle raised prices by at least 75 percent, according to the Food Institute:

Popeyes Regular Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (+134 percent)

Taco Bell’s Beefy 5-Layer Burrito (+132 percent)

Wendy’s Small Frosty (+111 percent)

Taco Bell Chalupa Supreme (+110 percent)

Burger King Small Icee (+101 percent)

Taco Bell Cheesy Gordita Crunch (+100 percent)

McDonalds McChicken (+199%)

“There’s corporate greed going on out there, and it’s got to be dealt with,” Biden recently blamed small and large businesses on CNN.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.