93-Year-Old’s Caretaker Shoots Alleged Intruder Dead

A 93-year-old man’s caretaker shot and fatally injured an alleged intruder Saturday about 6:30 p.m in Stockton, California.

KTXL reports that a 38-year-old man allegedly entered the backyard of the home and attacked the caretaker, at which point the caretaker shot him.

KCRA notes that the caretaker is 43-years-old and identified the 93-year-old man as Dr. Robert Browne.

The wounded suspect was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office notes the shooting “appears to be justified, at this time.”

Browne recounted the fatal shooting, saying, “[The caretaker] noticed somebody out in my backyard. So, he jumped up and went out and confronted the individual, who was apparently bringing in a lot of food and equipment and stuff in the back yard, and he confronted him and the guy pulled a weapon out, and so my caretaker did likewise.”

