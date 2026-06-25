Executive Compensation Shows Gun Control Lobby’s Deep Pockets

Executive compensation records for Giffords, Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, and Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety show that the gun control lobby’s pockets are deep.

For example, IRS Form 990s, posted at ProPublica, show that Brady president Kristin “Kris” Brown’s base 2024 compensation was $486,378.

Brady CEO Susan Lavington’s base compensation was $275,092.

Moms Demand Action’s Executive Director Tamara Ferrell-Zabala’s base 2024 compensation was $355,117 and Everytown’s Eric Tirschwell’s base compensation was $354,421.

Giffords’ Executive Director Emma Brown’s base “reportable compensation from related organizations” was $300,491.

Ironically, the gun control lobby and various other leftists often raise money via claims that the gun industry has deep pockets.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.