Eight People Shot in New York City’s Coney Island on July 4th

Eight people, four of whom are children, were shot at 10:37 p.m. in New York City’s Coney Island on the Fourth of July.

ABC News reported that eight “included a 37-year-old man, a 33-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman, a 21-year-old woman, a 14-year-old boy, a 12-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy.”

The shooting appears to have occurred on a sidewalk and NBC News noted a gun was recovered at the scene.

In Rochester, NY, seven people were shot and one person stabbed during the evening of the Fourth.

RochesterFirst pointed out that police do not know if any of the gunshot victims were intentional targets. None of them have injuries that are considered life-threatening.

New York is one of the most heavily gun controlled states in the Union. The state’s controls include an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a concealed carry permit requirement, a red flag law, gun storage laws, universal background checks for handgun sales, a bump stock ban, “ghost gun” regulations, a micro-stamping requirement for new handguns, and more.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.