Resident Takes Alleged Intruder’s Gun, Kills Him with It

A resident in Fremont, California, managed to take a gun away from an alleged intruder shortly after noon Friday and shoot him with it.

ABC 7 reported that two allegedly armed teenagers forced their way into the apartment and a confrontation ensued. An altercation followed, during which one of the residents was able to take a gun from one of the suspects.

The resident then shot the suspect and that suspect later died in a hospital.

NBC Bay Area noted that the second suspect fled the scene but was soon apprehended. He was placed in juvenile hall on a matter related to “residential burglary and felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm.”

KTVU pointed out the apartment residents were injured in the incident but those injuries were not life-threatening.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.