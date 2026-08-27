‘Russia-Linked Hacker Group’ Takes Credit for Cyberattack on ATF System

The “Russia-linked” Qilin ransomware group is taking credit for a cybersecurity incident that involved an alleged hack into a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) system, according to The Hill.

Cybernews pointed out that “[Qilin ransomware] listed the ATF on its dark web leak site early Wednesday morning along with five other victims primarily from the industrial and manufacturing sectors.” Three of the other reported victims of the attack were “WireCo, Metal Conversions, and Air International Thermal Systems.”

The ATF issued a release on the incident, noting, “Upon discovery of the incident, ATF immediately terminated connections to the affected environment and initiated incident‑response and forensic activities. ATF is coordinating closely with the Department of Justice to investigate.”

Cybersnews noted there has been no mention of what kind of information may have been accessed, copied, or taken, if any, during the cyberattack on the ATF, but Gun Owners of America warned, “It’s unclear what data, if any, was stolen. But [the ATF] maintains a registry of more than 1 BILLION guns and gun owners.”

The ATF stressed the “cybersecurity incident [affected] a standalone system not connected to the ATF enterprise network, ATF eForms system, or any other ATF system.” The agency noted, “The system was quickly shut down when the breach was discovered. This is an ongoing investigation.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.