Woman Uses Shotgun to Stop Two Men Allegedly Attacking Her Family

A Toledo, Ohio, woman used a shotgun Tuesday morning to hold two men at bay for police after they both allegedly attacked her family.

Bearing Arms noted that the incident occurred on Pinewood Avenue. WGTV reported 19-year-old Dazeon Hersey and 21-year-old Juawan Hersey, both brothers, are the two men who were allegedly attacking the family.

Juawan was living at the home with his girlfriend at the time of the incident.

When police arrived on scene a woman was using a shotgun to keep her family safe.

Lucas County Sheriff’s Office booking records show Dazeon and Juawan both face domestic violence and assault charges in connection with the incident, while Juawan is also charged with “using weapons while intoxicated.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever-action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.