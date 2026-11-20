On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) said President Donald Trump “is untethered from reality.”

Smith said, “The first thing is, President Trump is untethered from reality. You know, he throws out all these facts, all these statistics. At one point, he said we are in complete control of the Strait of Hormuz. It was just two days ago when we saw that ship on fire in the middle of the Strait of Hormuz because Iran had attacked it. They still attacked multiple ships. We are spending an enormous amount of money to get about 80% of the traffic through. And that’s okay, but it’s not complete control, and how sustainable is it? So he laid out a whole series of facts that are disconnected from reality. And certainly one of the biggest ones is the notion that Putin just wants to end this war.”

He added, “Trump’s mistake is putting pressure on Zelensky, constantly criticizing Zelensky, undermining Ukraine. We approved $400 million in Congress to help Ukraine. They have not released that money. You’ve heard about the efforts to block the Starlink hookups that have undermined Ukraine. Meanwhile, he praises and supports Putin, which emboldens Putin to not end this war. As President Zelenskyy has said many times, if Putin wanted to end this war, he would end this war. There’s nothing complicated about it. He started. He invaded a sovereign country. So clearly, he doesn’t want to end the war. We have to put pressure on him and support Ukraine to force him to end this war. And that is something that President Trump doesn’t fundamentally seem to care about.”

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