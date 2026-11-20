Friday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” Sen.-Elect Scott Colum (D-MS) said President Donald Trump’s claim about the crowds lining up to attend his midterm campaign rallies in Mississippi was “crazy.”

Last week on SiriusXM’s “Straight Shooter with Stephen A. Smith,” Trump said, “I don’t know the gentleman, but I give him credit. I give him a lot of credit for this. He campaigned on the lines – I heard it the other day – where I had to rally there. And we had lines that went 10 miles long. And he campaigned on that line, telling everybody on the line what a good job he did. I give him a lot of credit for that.”

Colum said, “Ten miles is crazy. I mean, it was a long line, but it wasn’t ten miles. You know, I want to represent those people. So, it was my job to go listen to them. And I found out we had a lot in common. You know, we recorded the video, and they were saying the same stuff I was hearing across the state: high gas, high groceries, get out of the war in Iran. And, you know, that’s the type of leader I’m gonna be. I’m gonna listen to everybody, represent everybody and put Mississippi first.”

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