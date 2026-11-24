An elderly Tulsa, Oklahoma, homeowner armed with a handgun shot and killed an alleged intruder dead early Tuesday morning.

News On 6 reported that the homeowner awoke around 1:00 a.m. to strange noises. The elderly homeowner retrieved a revolver, investigated, and discovered that someone had entered through a back window.

The homeowner then located the alleged intruder and shot him.

The alleged intruder then tried to flee the home but collapsed “and died on the floor near the doorway,” blocking the homeowner from using the door to exit.

KTUL quoted Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg saying, “So he actually died there on the ground blocking the homeowner from leaving the building. So we get here, we couldn’t get in. The homeowner couldn’t get out, so the Tulsa Fire Department was here and helped us by breaking down door, ripping it off the hinges, we can then get the homeowner out.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.