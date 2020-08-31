VIDEO: Three-Year-Old Girl Pulled 100 Feet into the Sky by Kite

A three-year-old girl was catapulted up to 100 feet in the sky after getting caught in a giant kite at a festival in Taiwan, according to a video.

The video showed a group of people struggling to contain a giant, flat, orange kite battered by heavy winds.

The crowd cheered as the kite started to take flight, but those cheers quickly turned to screams when the end of the kite’s tail took off with the little girl wrapped inside.

The girl, who weighed 28 pounds according to reports, was tossed around multiple times 100 feet in the air.

She spent 30 seconds in the air before she fell low enough for festival attendees on the ground to bring her to safety.

The girl, only identified by her surname Lin, was able to escape serious injury, suffering mild scratches to her neck and face, Taiwan News reported. Event staffers immediately took her to the hospital after the event.

The city government called off the event shortly after the incident occurred.

“The city government team offers its sincere apology to the victim and the public,” Nanlioao’s mayor Lin Chih-chien said, according to Taiwan News.