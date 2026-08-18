South Korea Holds High-Profile Military Meeting with U.S. After Trump Scales Down Exercises

The head of America’s military contingent in South Korea, Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson, reportedly met with the country’s Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back on Tuesday as the joint military exercises known as Ulchi Freedom Shield kicked off this week in a reduced capacity after President Donald Trump announced he would limit them.

President Trump shocked the government of President Lee Jae-myung on Monday with a statement on his website, Truth Social, in which he announced that he would significantly reduce the scale of the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises out of respect for communist North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and in response to Lee, a radical leftist, refusing to help Washington in its conflict with Iran. Iran and North Korea are close allies and the South Korean oil market depends heavily on buying fuel from the Middle East, making it especially vulnerable to Iran’s attacks on global commerce in the region.

The South Korean government responded diplomatically to Trump’s announcement, expressing hope that Trump’s personal friendship with Kim could lead to peace talks and a more formal end to the Korean War in the future. North Korea, which invaded the South to prompt the war in 1950 and regularly threatens to use its illicit nuclear weapons against its southern neighbor, has not at press time responded publicly to Trump’s comments, though the American president claimed on Monday to be in contact with the Kim regime.

The South Korean newspaper Korea JoongAng Daily reported on Tuesday that Gen. Brunson, the commander of U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), held a meeting with Defense Minister Ahn that appeared unplanned and, as such, a reaction to Trump’s decision to reduce Ulchi Freedom Shield. Neither government has offered any details on what the two discussed, though many outside observers speculated that the meeting was in part intended to implement President Trump’s directive.

The South Korean government also sent its top military leader, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Gen. Jin Young-sung, to oversee military units expected to participate in the joint military exercises, expected to last through the end of August.

While these senior military officials did not offer public statements on their activities on Tuesday, the South Korean government sent National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac to answer questions from reporters. Wi emphasized that Seoul and Washington remain close allies and that any limitation in the scope of the military exercises would occur with close cooperation by the South Korean government.

“Our government has continued to coordinate with the U.S. side on joint exercises and training based on the solid South Korea-U.S. alliance, while simultaneously strengthening self-reliance capabilities to solidify national security,” Wi asserted. “We will continue this cooperation in the future.”

Trump announced on Monday that he was “not happy” about the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises, arguing they were not proportional to the threat posed by North Korea, a nuclear-armed communist tyranny.

“Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, of North Korea, I am not happy with the fact that the United States has, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea,” Trump wrote. “These exercises are not only costly, with much of these costs paid for by the United States of America (as usual!), but send a signal that is totally inappropriate and hostile.”

The president stated that he had asked Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to reduce the scale of the exercises and added, “While somewhat unrelated (?), I recently asked the President of South Korea if they would like to join us in the Denuclearization of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and they said, ‘No thanks!’”

Wi, the national security adviser, defended the Lee government’s minimal role in aiding the safety of global commerce in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.

“We have actively engaged in discussions with the international community, including the United States, from the very beginning regarding the Iran war and the freedom of passage in the Strait of Hormuz,” Wi said, according to JoongAng, adding that the Lee government had been “reviewing practical ways to make military contributions while taking into account the readiness of the Korean Peninsula and domestic legal procedures.”

Wi also argued that, given the persistent nuclear threat that North Korea presents to the country, South Korea had a “keener interest” than other countries in ensuring that Iran did not possess a nuclear weapon.

President Trump told reporters on Monday that, despite the silence out of North Korea’s state media outlets, Kim Jong-un had reached out to him personally and that the two had “very positive” contact.

“We met on numerous occasions, actually two primary occasions, spoken and spent time,” Trump said of Kim. “I understand him. He understands me.”

Trump also said during the same exchange with journalists that, while President Lee was friendly, he did not offer any material help in the Iran conflict.

“I want to help them, but when you ask somebody, ‘Would you like to give us a hand?,’ and they say, ‘No,'” Trump explained, “and then, we are guarding them from a country, and paying ourselves billions, and it’s costing us billions and billions of dollars to protect not only them, but other countries.”

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