North Korea gave Switzerland’s senior diplomat 48 hours to leave and ordered its Pyongyang office closed after Switzerland sanctioned the Songdowon International Children’s Camp.

Switzerland said Songdowon participated in the forced assimilation of kidnapped Ukrainian children, including indoctrination and militarized education.

Pyongyang called the sanctions a violation of its sovereign rights, ending a tentative recovery in relations after Switzerland reopened its cooperation office in October.

North Korea on Wednesday gave Astier Sylvain, the senior diplomat from Switzerland, 48 hours to leave the country and ordered the Swiss office in Pyongyang shuttered in retaliation for Switzerland imposing sanctions on a North Korean youth camp linked to Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

The camp in question is called the Songdowon International Children’s Camp located in the coastal city of Wonsan, North Korea. Originally constructed in the 1960s as a boy’s camp for the Korean Children’s Union (KCU), the youth wing of the North Korean Communist party, the facility was renovated and expanded into a sort of international tourist attraction.

The North Korean government subsidizes much of the cost for parents from other countries to send their kids on two-week expeditions to the camp, which features a water park, beach access, sports parks, an aquarium, and other amusements.

In February 2025, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said during an interview with Russian state media that North Korea was helping to care for Russian troops wounded in Ukraine, and also looking after Russian children who lost their parents during the war.

Matsegora said that beginning in 2024, North Korea began quartering Russian war orphans at the Songdowon International Children’s Camp, free of charge.

“When we offered our friends to cover at least some of those expenses, they were genuinely offended and asked us not to do this ever again,” Matsegora said. He did not specify how many Russian children were at the camp, or how long they intended to stay.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un said caring for Russia’s wounded soldiers and children was part of the growing partnership between Pyongyang and Moscow, which also included North Korea sending weapons, ammunition, and some 11,000 troops to help fight Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Our army and people will invariably support and encourage the just cause of the Russian army and people to defend their sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity,” Kim said in a February 2025 speech broadcast by state media.

In May 2026, the United Kingdom announced sanctions against the Songdowon camp — including an asset freeze and travel bans against its personnel — because the British government had “reasonable grounds to suspect” that some of the “Russian war orphans” quartered at the North Korean camp were actually kidnapped Ukrainian children.

The U.K. linked the camp to Yulia Velichko, a Russian “youth policy” official stationed in Russian-occupied territory of Ukraine. Velichko has been identified as a key figure in Russia’s policy of forcibly relocating Ukrainian children into Russian custody.

In September 2026, the European Union (EU) announced sanctions against ten individuals and 17 entities over “the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.” The sanctioned entities included several camps and sports centers in Russia that were allegedly involved in “cultural reorientation” and “propaganda-based education,” plus the Songdowon International Children’s Camp in North Korea.

The EU said Songdowon “participates in organised programs involving the transfer of Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in coordination with the Russian Federation, and with the aim of promoting pro-Russian narratives.”

Switzerland added the Songdowon camp to its own list of sanctioned entities on November 3, for reasons similar to those supplied by the U.K. and EU.

The Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said the camp has been involved in the “forced assimilation” of an unspecified number of Ukrainian children who were subjected to “indoctrination and militarized education” at the North Korean facility.

North Korea was enraged by the actions of Switzerland, one of the few Western nations to maintain a diplomatic presence in Pyongyang. Kim Jong-un and his sister, Kim Yo-jong, reportedly went to school in Switzerland in the 1990s.

The North Koreans treated the sanctions as a betrayal of a tentative friendship that had only just begun to recover after the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, which obliged Switzerland to close its “cooperation office” in Pyongyang in March 2020.

Switzerland reopened the office in October, but Kim Yo-jong threatened to close it again on Tuesday, and the next day the regime made good on her threat.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry said it “regrets this decision, and is arranging for the Head of the Office to return to the Embassy of Switzerland in Beijing.” The Kim regime declared the ambassador persona non grata and gave him 48 hours to leave the country.

“Any act of violating the sovereign rights of the DPRK and the interests of its citizens can never be welcomed by us,” the North Korean Foreign Ministry said.