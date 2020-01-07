U.S. Teen Arrested with Fentanyl and Pistol, Says Border Patrol

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen teen for possession of a loaded handgun and fentanyl at an interior checkpoint.

Agents assigned to the Highway 86 Immigration Checkpoint on January 2, observed a white Volkswagen approaching for inspection. During the initial interview, a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the possible presence of drug or human cargo in the vehicle. The agents referred the driver to a secondary inspection station, according to El Centro Sector officials.

Agents searched the driver and the Volkswagen. They reportedly found a package of drugs on the driver’s person. The package contained just over three-quarters of a pound of fentanyl, officials stated. The small quantity is estimated to be worth $25,000.

During a search of the vehicle, agents found a loaded .38 caliber revolver.

Agents arrested the U.S. citizen 18-year-old male and seized the vehicle, handgun, and drugs. All will be turned over to the DEA.

On New Year’s Eve, Big Bend Sector agents observed a group of six people after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico. Agents monitored the group using night-vision equipment and set up a location to tactically intercept the illegal immigrants, according to Big Bend Sector officials.

At about 2:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the agents, along with a K-9, approached the group. As the agents approach, the individuals fled the area. During a search of the area, the K-9 alerted to six “make-shift rectangular burlap backpacks,” officials reported. The backpacks contained approximately 400 pounds of marijuana.

As of the press release from CBP, the cartel-connected drug smuggling “mules” have yet to be located and taken into custody. The agents turned the marijuana over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for investigation.

“In some professions, you get to be off for the holidays, in our line of work we remain alert and vigilant every day of the year,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak said in a written statement. “We are responsible [for] securing our homeland along the southwest border 24/7, 365 days out of the year. I am extremely proud of our agent’s vigilance and hard work to keep our communities safe.”