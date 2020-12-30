Assassins Dress as Nurses to Kill Hospital Patient in Mexican Border City

Assassins dressed as nurses to enter a hospital and kill a man who survived a shooting attack in the border city of Ciudad Juarez this week. Authorities did not say if the case is connected to the turf war between the Sinaloa and Juarez Cartels.

The murder took place this week at Social Security Institute #35 (IMSS), El Universal reported. Two assassins dressed as nurses and made their way to the fourth floor where 36-year-old Hector Antonio Ramirez was being treated. They shot him numerous times before making an escape.

During his hospital stay, Ramirez was guarded by Mexico’s National Guard since he was recovering from a previous shooting attack on December 17, El Universal reported. It remains unclear how the gunmen managed to elude the federal guards.

The assassins made their way out of the hospital to a getaway vehicle. No arrests have been announced in the case.

Authorities do not say if the murder is tied to the raging, years-long cartel violence plaguing Ciudad Juarez. The city is one of the busiest drug and human smuggling gateways into West Texas.

