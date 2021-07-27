EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Drone Follows Migrants Across U.S. Border River to Texas

CIUDAD ACUNA, Coahuila — Exclusive drone footage captures the moment when a group of migrants walk across an open U.S. border to Texas over the past weekend.

The footage from Saturday shows migrants from a neighborhood in Ciudad Acuna take a brief walk across the shallow bed of the Rio Grande to Del Rio, Texas.

The video captures the ease with which migrants are able to cross during a time when apprehensions by U.S. Border Patrol are reaching record-setting numbers.

The border state of Coahuila is one of the areas used by the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas to move migrants and narcotics into Texas with ease. Similar to the corridors in the Rio Grande Valley, criminal organizations control all crossings through the river.

The drone was launched and piloted from the Mexican side of the border river.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

Auden Cabello contributed to this report.