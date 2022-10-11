Texas Police Arrest Migrant Wanted for Murder in Honduras

EAGLE PASS, Texas — After crossing the border and attempting to evade arrest, a Honduran migrant was tracked down by Texas Department of Safety (DPS) Highway Patrol troopers Sunday. The migrant was located on a ranch in Maverick County and arrested for criminal trespass. According to a DPS spokesperson, the Honduran was discovered to have a warrant for murder in his home country.

DPS Lieutenant Christopher Olivarez told Breitbart Texas that Wilmer Castro-Murillo, 44, was arrested Sunday near Eagle Pass. Castro-Murillo was taken to a DPS processing center to face state charges for trespassing by the state. An Interpol warrant showed Castro-Murillo was wanted for murder in Honduras.

Olivarez says the migrant will face a criminal charge of trespassing and will be handed over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for extradition to Honduras. Olivarez says the arrest highlights the dangers residents and ranchers face as a result of the current border crisis.

The highway patrol troopers and a large contingent of the Texas Army National Guard have been deployed to the border region as part of Operation Lone Star. Since its inception in March 2021, more than 5,000 migrants have been prosecuted for criminal trespass.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, the arrest of migrants with existing criminal records has risen more than 350 percent since 2020. According to CBP, the number of migrants who have criminal convictions for Homicide and Manslaughter rose from 3 encounters in 2020 to more than 60 in 2022. More than 120 migrants with homicide or manslaughter convictions have been encountered since January 2021 — compared to 11 during the Trump era. The increase reflects those convicted of prior offenses committed in the United States.

According to a source within CBP, access to criminal databases in foreign countries makes tracking offenses committed by migrants in their home country extremely difficult, if not impossible. Unless the migrant is placed into the Interpol database, law enforcement faces an uphill battle when investigating a migrant’s criminal history.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.