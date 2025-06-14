Mexican President: We are not OK With Raids on Honest Working People

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her government is not ok with the ongoing immigration raids, claiming that they are targeting “honest” and “hardworking” individuals.

The politician made those comments on Thursday during her daily news conference, where Sheinbaum claimed to have met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

During the brief meeting, Sheinbaum stated that they discussed various items related to the ongoing relationship between the two countries.

Sheinbaum claimed to have taken a strong stance in condemning the ongoing immigration raids taking place throughout the United States.

“We talked about defending our migrant brothers and sisters,” Sheinbaum said. “That we did not agree with the use of raids to detain people who work honestly in the United States, that this would harm not only the people, but also the United States economy itself.”

Sheinbuam claimed that the meeting was conducted out of courtesy, as Landau was introducing himself in his new role under the Trump administration, and that during the conversation, they discussed strengthening the bonds between the two countries.

The comments by Sheinbaum come just one day after U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called her out over her alleged promotion of the protests taking place in California and other states. As Breitbart Texas reported, on Wednesday afternoon, Noem criticized Sheinbaum, claiming that through her rhetoric, she had promoted the ongoing violent protests and condemned her behavior.

On Wednesday evening, Sheinbaum fired back, sending a social media post where she claimed to have been erroneously singled out and that in her speeches, she had condemned all acts of violence.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.