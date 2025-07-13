Trump Hits Mexico with New Tariffs, ‘Not Enough’ Action to Stop Cartels, Mexican President Calls for Calm

The Trump Administration announced that it will be implementing a 30 percent tariff on all commercial goods that move north of the border. President Donald Trump took the punitive action due to Mexico’s failure to do enough against drug cartels

Despite the negative consequences that the tariffs could have on her country’s economy, Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, is asking everyone to remain calm, claiming that she has experience in dealing with President Trump.

The announcement of the tariffs was made through a letter sent by President Trump to President Sheinbaum, notifying her of the tariffs set to take effect on August 1. In the letter, Trump acknowledged that Mexico has been assisting in securing the border.

“BUT, what Mexico has done is not enough,” the U.S. President wrote. “Mexico still has not stopped the Cartels, who are trying to turn all of North America into a narco-trafficking playground.”

During a morning news conference, Sheinbaum claimed that she had experience dealing with Trump and was confident that they would be able to come to a mutually beneficial agreement. Sheinbaum claimed that she had previously dealt with Trump and that both governments could reach an agreement.

The announcement by Trump on new tariffs on Mexican imports comes soon after the U.S. Department of the Treasury unmasked two banks and one brokerage firm that cartels were allegedly using to launder money or pay for fentanyl precursors to Chinese companies. As Breitbart Texas reported, almost immediately after the announcement by the Treasury Department, Mexico’s government publicly attempted to discredit the allegations, claiming that U.S. authorities had not provided evidence that the financial institutions had committed any criminal acts.

Mexican cartels continue to operate with impunity across many regions of Mexico.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.