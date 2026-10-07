U.S.-Mexico Border Becomes Testing Ground for Latest Anti-Drone Military Tech

The Pentagon is seizing on a dramatic surge in cartel drone operations along the southern border to establish a domestic testing ground for next-generation counter-drone warfare, explicitly emulating the rapid technological adaptation driven by the war in Ukraine.

With joint military task forces already bringing down cartel aircraft using experimental laser weapons and autonomous interceptors, officials say the border has become a critical laboratory to field defense systems against low-cost, off-the-shelf aerial threats before U.S. troops encounter them in future global conflicts.

Breitbart Texas has reported for years on the increasing use of drones by certain Mexican cartels along the U.S.-Mexico border region. The coverage reveals the rapid increase in their use and the deployment of U.S. forces to the border region to repel the drones and test technology that will be useful in future combat operations.

In February, Breitbart Texas reported that drug cartels flew more than 42,000 drones near the U.S. Mexico border during the last fiscal year, according to information obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“The counter‑unmanned aerial systems (C‑UAS) environment is rapidly evolving, as are cartel tactics,” a CBP official said, responding to an inquiry from Breitbart Texas. “In FY25, CBP detected over 42,000 near‑border, unmanned drone flights. This highlights the magnitude of the problem, even if not every one of those threats was nefarious.”

The Military Times reports that the U.S. Army is testing counter-drone technology in the U.S.-Mexico border area as it seeks to sharpen its defenses against this growing threat.

During Falcon Peak, a U.S. Northern Command exercise held in September in Arizona, defense contractors demonstrated radars, interceptor drones, autonomous gun systems, and other technologies designed to detect, track, and destroy the C-UAS being utilized by the cartels.

“Army officials said drones crossing the southern border are typically systems sold commercially and used by criminals for surveillance linked to their smuggling and human trafficking operations,” the Military Times reported. “Brigadier General Brian Filler, deputy commander for operations at Joint Task Force Southern Border, told reporters the military detected 378 drone incursions in the previous 30 days and that the trend was increasing.”

“We are seeing largely commercial off-the-shelf available drones,” General Filler stated. Military officials said it downed 11 cartel drones early last month with the use of ​lasers.

Not all cartels are used for surveillance or carrying small loads of drugs across the border into the U.S.

In October 2025, Breitbart Texas reported the arrest of a Gulf Cartel member operating in Reynosa, Tamaulipas (just south of the Texas/Mexico border). The suspected Gulf Cartel operator had 151 drone explosives, 18 drones, three IEDs, and various other weapons. Officials said the man also had three state-of-the-art anti-drone devices.

As far back as April 2021, Breitbart’s Cartel Chronicles Project reported that cartels in western Mexico were weaponizing commercial drones through the use of improvised explosive devices.

Mexican authorities confirmed that two police officers in Michoacán were injured by an attack from cartel gunmen who used commercial drones to drop IEDs. The attack came after state police officers removed a series of roadblocks aimed at keeping rival cartels from using armored SUVs to carry out attacks in their attempts to take control.

Another report from Breitbart revealed that the La Linea cartel faction’s use of drones along the border led to the closure of airspace in the El Paso region of West Texas and southern New Mexico.

La Linea continued operating as a network of cells rather than a strict hierarchy and, over time, regained control of the city. In El Paso, both La Linea and the Sinaloa Cartel continue to operate healthy trafficking routes into Texas and New Mexico. Cartel Jalisco New Generation also has a presence in Ciudad Juárez, established through an alliance of convenience with La Línea, and has become one of its main suppliers. … At the start of the Trump administration, the U.S. Department of State named six Mexican cartels as Foreign Terrorist groups. La Linea was not one of those organizations. As Breitbart Texas reported, there have been calls to add La Linea and the various cells that operate in the region to that list.

Military planners are moving quickly to apply lessons from Ukraine. In its war with Russia, drones transformed the battlefield and necessitated rapid innovation in both the offensive and defensive use of drone and anti-drone technology.

With DHS reporting 60,000 cartel drone flights in six months and CBP confirming 42,000 near‑border detections in FY25, federal officials warn that the United States is entering a new phase of border security — one in which cartels possess persistent aerial surveillance capabilities that rival those of small nation‑states.

As cartel drone activity surges into the tens of thousands and federal agencies struggle with outdated authorities and fragmented counter‑UAS rules, the southern border is entering a new era in which criminal organizations wield persistent aerial surveillance once reserved for nation‑states. The combined DHS and CBP data make clear that cartel drone operations are expanding faster than Washington’s ability to respond, giving traffickers unprecedented visibility into U.S. law‑enforcement movements.

Since the outbreak of war in Ukraine, U.S. investors have poured billions of dollars into companies such as Anduril, Shield AI, Saronic, and other smaller drone and counter-drone technology startups. All are seeking lucrative Department of War contracts.

Brigadier General Matt Ross told reporters, “We tend to look at Ukraine, and we say, ‘I am so impressed with how quickly they can adapt on a daily or weekly basis.’”

He said the U.S. is doing everything it can to replicate that process.

With tens of thousands of cartel drone flights pushing federal agencies past traditional law enforcement models, the Pentagon’s rapid-adaptation push signals a decisive shift: treating cartel aerial intrusion not merely as a border control nuisance, but as a real-time proving ground for next-generation combat readiness.