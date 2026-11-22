Eagle Pass, Texas, police officers and Street Crimes Unit detectives stopped a suspected Los Harpys South Los Angeles street gang member from smuggling a suspected fellow member of the violent gang farther into the United States. Officers working under Operation Stone Garden, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) grant, made the arrest on Thursday.

The incident unfolded when officers stopped a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Duong Thien Nguyen on Veterans Boulevard just a few miles from the Rio Grande. The small border city of Eagle Pass gained notoriety during the Biden administration as one of the busiest illegal alien crossing spots in 2023, where up to 5,000 illegal border crossings occurred on some days.

According to the Eagle Pass Police Department, officers and detectives became suspicious of Nguyen’s presence in the border city. Nguyen was detained after officers developed information leading them to believe he had picked up an illegal alien and was harboring the suspect at a local motel.

Detectives contacted occupants of the motel room rented by Nguyen. After obtaining consent to enter, they located one illegal alien from Mexico. According to officers, the investigation revealed both Nguyen and the unnamed illegal alien are suspected to be members of the South Los Angeles Los Harpys street gang. During the investigation, detectives discovered numerous tattoos associated with the gang on Nguyen’s body.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Harpys gang operates in an area southwest of downtown Los Angeles and just north of the University of Southern California. Also known as Varrio Los Harpys, the gang is one of more than a dozen Latino gangs across a wide swath of South Los Angeles with documented ties to the Mexican Mafia (La EME).

The gang has a known history of violence associated with its narcotics sales and extortion operation within its territory. The gang’s most notorious leader, Danny Roman, also known as “Popeye,” was murdered in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s prison facility in Corcoran by fellow Mexican Mafia gang members in 2020.

According to the Eagle Pass Police Department, officers took Nguyen before a magistrate, where he was formally charged with operation of a stash house, a 3rd-degree felony, and smuggling of persons, also a 3rd-degree felony under Texas state law. Authorities transported and booked Nguyen into the Tom Bowles Detention Center, where he remains incarcerated with a combined bond set at $60,000. The Maverick County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case for possible prosecution. The illegal alien arrested during the search of Nguyen’s motel room was turned over to the Border Patrol in Eagle Pass for processing and removal.