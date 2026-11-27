Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for establishing and promoting a series of secure tip lines in Mexico, calling it foreign interference and telling them to butt out.

During her morning news conference, Sheinbaum expressed her displeasure with the tip line, claiming that the United States has a big enough drug problem for them to be devoting resources to other countries. The Mexican president failed to mention that a large majority of the drugs that enter the United States come through Mexico, and there is a long documented history of top government officials protecting drug cartels.

“I don’t know, what if the Citizens Security and Protection Secretariat (Mexico’s federal police force SSPC) opened a WhatsApp for denouncing public corruption in the United States,” Sheinbaum said. “How would the government of the United States see it? Obviously this is a case of foreign interference.”

Her comments come after the U.S. DEA established and promoted a series of secure tip lines throughout Mexico where individuals can report information on terrorist drug cartels and the politicians who protect them. In their message, the DEA said the tips and the tipsters would be handled with a high level of confidentiality.

“The DEA has a lot to do in their country,” Sheinbaum said. “First, the DEA should be investigating the corruption tied to organized crime or what they call foreign terrorist groups,”

Sheinbaum claimed that her country constantly publicizes arrests and seizures carried out by Mexican authorities and claimed that the United States does not do the same. Sheinbaum failed to mention that the DEA, the U.S. Department of Justice, and other federal agencies regularly publish actions they take against criminal organizations.

“Our relevant and reciprocal question is: What is the United States doing within the United States? It turns out that there is now a telephone line for Mexicans to report the DEA—within the United States—for actions taking place in Mexico,” she said. “We have a Prosecutor’s Office here. The Secretariat of Security operates here. Therefore, they should pay attention to their side of the border.”

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.