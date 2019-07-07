Dem Rep. Tlaib Claims ‘Literally Every Single Woman Confirmed’ They Were Told to Drink Toilet Water at Border Facility

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) said at the border detention centers “literally every single woman confirmed” they were told by agents to drink from the toilet.

Tlaib said, “Literally every single woman confirmed what the one woman said, which is I asked for water and they said go drink it from the toilet. I think there was too many of us, I mean there was close to over 10 or 11 members of Congress, several of them were in the same cell unit where the 14 women or so was at. And then I was in another area where the door they finally were able to open up the door for me to speak to a grandmother who has been there for 40 days and had not seen her grandson that she came with since then, who is also special needs.”

