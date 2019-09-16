GOP Sen. Tillis: Kavanaugh a ‘Great Justice’ — ‘They’re Trying to Take Him Wherever They Have to Win an Election’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, defended Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who is under scrutiny over new allegations from a forthcoming book.

Tillis dismissed the allegations and any effort by Democrats to pursue those allegations.

“I think the American people are tired of it,” Tillis said. “You even have House Democrats wondering whether or not they should go anywhere with this news story. Look, I had a front-row seat in the Judiciary [Committee]. It was a hit then. It is a hit now. There is no information there. There is no corroborating testimony – FBI investigation. The facts are what they are. Brett Kavanaugh is a great justice, and they’re trying to take him wherever they have to win an election. I saw it front row in the Judiciary Committee. The American people are tired of it. The facts do not substantiate the allegations. They need to move on.”

